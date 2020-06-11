County Board remain hopeful of developing new Louth County Grounds

The Louth GAA County Board remain hopeful of developing their new €12 million stadium in Dundalk despite Covid-19 putting a dent in its plans.

The sod was only turned on the site off the Inner Relief Road in January with the hope that the new County Grounds could be built within two years to end years of frustration.

In order to develop the 14-acre site, the County Board were seeking €4m in Government funding, along with €4m from the GAA but with the Association in danger of taking a €50m financial hit this year and the Government facing into a recession, everything has been put on hold.

Despite this, County Board secretary Bob Doheny told RTÉ today that all matters in relation to the stadium will be assessed in the he coming weeks and months but that the board is determined to press ahead with the project when they can.

“The process of starting the new stadium had begun and we were looking forward to providing a new ground to offer improved facilities for club football and county football.

“Right now, with all that has happened, we have to gauge it as we see it,” he said.

He said the County Board’s win a house draw would be re-launched after it had to be postponed from its initial date in May.

“Things will be tough with the economy, but we will continue to assess the situation, and everything is changing quickly these days.”