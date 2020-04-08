County Louth Agricultural Show cancelled due to Covid-19

The County Louth Agricultural Show, which had been planned for Bellurgan Park on June 14th, has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Confirmation of the cancellation, in line with other agricultural shows around the country, was confirmed by organisers in recent days.

They said: “Unfortunately Louth Agricultural Show 2020 has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

“We are all disappointed but we will look forward to the 2021 show being bigger and better.

“Stay safe everyone, keep strong and please stay at home. We can get through this together.”

The show, which has been taking place since 1891, will return for 2021.