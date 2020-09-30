Court asked to set aside asset transfers of Omagh bomb accused

An application has been fast tracked to the Commercial Court asking to set aside asset transfers involving one of the men found liable for the Omagh bombing.

TheJournal.ie reported last night the he court heard that the alleged transfers were made by Michael Colm Murphy, a discharged bankrupt, to his former wife Anne Murphy and sister in law Rita Hoey.

In the report Deputy Official Assignee Denis Ryan, who is the official in charge of Murphy’s bankruptcy, claims that the transfers are an attempt to frustrate his creditors, who include 12 family members of the victims of 1998 bombing which claimed 29 lives and injured 300 others.

The OA, represented by Edward Farrelly SC, claims that five assets transfers, including property, were made when civil and criminal proceedings were pending against Murphy for his alleged role in the atrocity carried out by the Real IRA.

Murphy, from Jordan’s Corner, Dulgary, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth, was cleared of all criminal charges in connection with the bombing in August 1998 following an appeal to the Special Criminal Court. However in 2013 he and three other men – Michael McKevitt, Liam Campbell and Seamus Daly, were found by the High Court in Belfast to be liable for the atrocity and ordered to pay £1.6 million to the 12 relatives of those killed by the blast.

Arising out of their failure to pay bankruptcy proceedings were taken in this jurisdiction against Murphy, McKevitt and Campbell. Last year all three were adjudicated as bankrupt.

The action was adjourned until November.

