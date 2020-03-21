Covid-19 cases in Louth increases to nine

Louth now has nine confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday March 19th and is an increase on the eight cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have remain three deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 102 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday Saturday March 21st.

There are now 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 320, followed by Cork at 88 and Kildare at 18. Monaghan is the only county yet to report a case.