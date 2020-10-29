Covid-19 cases in Louth pass the 1,600 mark but 14 day incidence rate falls

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 26 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,609 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday October 27th.

The 26 new cases follows on from 17 the day before.

There have now been 371 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 287.9. This has dipped below the national average of 299.0 having briefly surpassed it 24 hours earlier.

There has been a total of 1,896 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 27 October the HPSC has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 59,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

309 are men and 364 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”