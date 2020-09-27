Covid-19 cases in Louth passes the 1,000 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases in Louth has passed the 1,000 mark in recent days.

There were four further cases reported as of midnight on Wednesday September 23rd and eight more as of midnight on Thursday September 24th.

This has left the number of cases in the county at 1,009.

There have now been 179 new cases in Louth since the start of September compared to 36 for the whole of August.

There has now been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 25 September, the HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: