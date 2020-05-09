Covid-19 cases in Louth passes the 700 mark

Louth now has 703 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday May 6th and is an increase of four on the 699 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,429 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 8 May the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 6 May (22,301 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today yesterday to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”

An analysis of the cases and deaths by age group was also provided (* relates to 5 or less);