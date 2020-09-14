Covid-19 cases in Louth soar in recent days
There have been 38 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in recent days.
This brings to 889 the total of confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Friday September 11th.
There were two new cases in the county confirmed on September 9th, a further 18 a day later and 10 on Friday.
As cases soared across the country, only Dublin had higher number of new cases in the period. There has now been 59 new cases reported in the county since the start of September compared to 36 in the whole of August.
There has now been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 12th September, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified last night:
- 129 are men / 123 are women
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- 34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 69 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 156 in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.