Covid-19 cases in Louth soar in recent days

There have been 38 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in recent days.

This brings to 889 the total of confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Friday September 11th.

There were two new cases in the county confirmed on September 9th, a further 18 a day later and 10 on Friday.

As cases soared across the country, only Dublin had higher number of new cases in the period. There has now been 59 new cases reported in the county since the start of September compared to 36 in the whole of August.

There has now been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 12th September, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night: