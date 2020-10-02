Covid-19 cases in Louth up over 500% in September compared to August

There were five further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth last night.

This brings to 1,047 cases of the Coronavirus confirmed in Louth as of midnight on Wednesday September 30th.

The five new cases means there were 217 cases in Louth during the month of September compared to 36 for the whole of August. This represents an increase of more than 500%.

There has now been a total of 1,806 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 30 September, the HPSC has been notified of 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 36,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

225 are men and 217 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.