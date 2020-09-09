Covid-19 cases soar in Louth with 29 new cases in first week of September

The number of Covid-19 cases in Co Louth has soared in recent days.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows there were 844 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Sunday September 6th.

This was up by four from the previous day and by 14 since the figure of 830 was reached on September 1st.

The latest figures published last night showed there were 307 newly confirmed cases nationwide. While not added to the regional figures as yet, 15 of these are reported to be in Louth, meaning there will now be 859 cases in the county once this figure is updated later today. This will mean there has been 29 new cases in the first week of September in the county.

There has now been a total of 1,778 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland with 30,080 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

160 are men / 146 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”