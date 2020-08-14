Covid-19 fails to impact housing completion figures in Dundalk in Q2 2020

There were 89 new dwellings completed in the Dundalk area between April and June.

This was the exact same number as the same period of last year, showing that Covid-19 did not have an adverse affect on house building in this year.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office show that this area remained busy in terms of construction despite the lockdown with Drogheda the Eircode area with the most completions nationwide in Q2 2020 at 190.

In total there were 187 new dwellings completed in Co Louth in the second quarter of the year. This was made up of 19 single dwellings, 154 in a scheme and 14 apartments.