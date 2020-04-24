Covid-19 figures in Louth creep above the 500 mark

Louth now has 506 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday April 21st and is an increase of 17 on the 489 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 794 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Thursday 23rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 936 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 17,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 21st April (16,439 cases), reveals: