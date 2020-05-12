Covid-19 outbreak at Dealgan House is now contained

The major Covid-19 outbreak at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk has been contained.

That’s according to the RCSI Hospital Group, who took over the running of the home on April 17th after the virus spread through the Toberona facility.

According to the nursing home’s management 23 fatalities were recorded among residents since April 1st, with 22 of them related to the Coronavirus.

However, in a statement yesterday an RCSI spokeswoman said the situation in Dealgan House had “stabilised” and there was “currently no further spread of Covid-19”.

Staffing support provided by the hospital group had “enabled safe staffing levels for residents,” she said.

She also said there were weekly meetings to plan the safe handover of operations back to the private provider, as Dealgan House staff returned after coronavirus diagnoses or self-isolation.