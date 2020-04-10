Covid-19 restrictions are extended for a further three weeks until Tuesday May 5th

The current restrictions in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 have been extended for a further three weeks until Tuesday May 5th.

The announcement was made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this afternoon following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency team today.

He thanked the Irish people for their forbearance and sacrifice in the effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Mr Varadkar said that because the vast majority of people have heeded the advice, the spread of the virus has been disrupted.

He said the spread has been slowed but it has not been stopped, adding that too many people had died and that “many more will die and many more will get sick before this is over.”

He added: “People are wondering when life will get back to normal. We are working toward that, planning carefully, so we get there safely. No one knows for certain when that will be, or how our lives will be different. All we can do is take one day at a time.”

He asked people to choose solidarity over self interest.

Mr Varadkar said that every sacrifice we make is helping to save lives and making sure our health service isn’t overwhelmed.

He said today’s message is we cannot be complacent and cannot lose focus.

“What we are doing is difficult but is making a difference,” he said.

Meanwhile, schools are to remain closed until further notice. The Leaving Cert will be postponed to begin in late July or early August with the Junior Cert to be replaced by school-based exams in the next school year.