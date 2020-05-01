Covid-19 restrictions extended until May 18th

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed the the current Covid-19 restrictions have been extended until Monday May 18th.

In an address to the nation Mr Varadkar vowed that the Government had plans to ease the restrictions from that day but said two more weeks were needed of strict restrictions so that the virus does not make a comeback.

The Taoiseach said the risk of the second phase of the virus was “ever present” but a number of concessions were made. This included the stipulation that it will now be possible to exercise 5km from home. Those cocooning will also be able to go for a walk or drive 5km from their homes as long as they avoid all contact with others.

Mr Varadkar said a national protocol was being developed to allow a gradual restart of economic activity while protecting the health and safety of all workers. He confirmed schools and colleges would not re-open until September or October.

He said the Government’s roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions will set out five stages but will not have specific dates. It will work on two to four week cycles.

On the effort so far, the Taoiseach said “it is working so let’s finish what we started.” He added that 77% of people diagnosed with Covid-19 had now made a full recovery.

Thousands of lives have been saved “because of the sacrifices and choice you have made,” he said.

He said the curve had been flattened but “we have not yet won this fight,” adding that if we relax the restrictions too soon the country could see ICUs and care homes overwhelmed within a number of days.

“We need two more weeks of tight restrictions,” he said, so that the virus does not make a comeback.

He added that Ireland would begin to re-open on May 18th when some retail stores such as hardware stores can re-open and some outdoors sports will be allowed go ahead. It will also be possible to meet small groups of friends and family outdoors.

He warned however that the phases of re-opening the country may have to be reversed back a step, if the rate of the infection increases significantly as the lockdown is eased.

The re-opening plan is as follows:

The first phase begins on May 18th

In this early stage, up to four people not of the same household will be able to meet outdoors while maintaining strict social distancing. Funerals will still be a maximum of ten people. Outdoor workers in construction can return including gardeners and those working on allotments. But remote working will remain in place for the vast majority of businesses. Garden centres and hardware stores can reopen as well as opticians, bike repairs and phone repairs. Tennis courts and golf courses can reopen but social distancing will apply.

The second phase begins on June 8th

In this phase, people will now be permitted to travel up to 20km but will be advised to avoid all unnecessary journeys. Over 70s will be allowed to shop at specific hours. Visits to homes of over 70s will be permitted by no more than a few people for a short period of time and they must wear gloves, face coverings, maintaining strict 2m social distancing.

For everyone else, up to four people may visit another household for a short period of time while maintaining strict social distancing. In terms of funerals, slightly larger numbers of people can be in attendance at funerals but they will still be restricted to immediate family and close friends. There will be a “phased return” of other workers during this time but businesses that can maintain remote working will be asked to do so. Small retail outlets and marts can reopen.

The third phase begins on June 29th

Travel restrictions will remain at 20km. Cafes and restaurants that can adhere to social distancing guidelines will re-open. Creches will be re-opened for the children of essential workers. Hospital visits may resume. Businesses will be asked to continue with remote working where possible. There will be a phased reopening of non-essential retail outlets on the basis of restriction on the number of staff and customers per square metre so that social distancing can be maintained. This will be limited to retail outlets with street-level entrance and exit i.e. which are not in enclosed shopping centres due to higher risk. Playgrounds will be reopened where social distancing and hygiene can be maintained. Some “behind closed doors” sporting activities will be permitted. Public transport will remain restricted.

The fourth phase begins on July 20th

In this phase, people can now travel outside their region. A slightly larger number of people may visit another household for a short period of time while maintaining social distancing. Small social gatherings by family and close friends will be limited to a maximum number of attendees for a limited period of time where social distancing can be maintained. Creches for all other workers will reopen but only for one a day a week to start with. Businesses will be asked to stagger work hours. Hairdressers and barbers may re-open as well as museums, galleries, religious places of worship. Hotels and hostels will re-open on limited occupancy. Hotel bars will remain closed. Restrictions will be decreased on public transport.

The last phase begins on August 10th

Pubs, bars, nightclubs and casinos will re-open where social distancing can be complied with. Festivals and other cultural gatherings may begin. Large weddings will still be restricted due to risk. Normal visiting will resume in hospitals. A phased return to normal work will start around this time. Shopping centres will re-open as well as theatres and cinemas that can maintain social distancing. Close physical contact sports like rugby, boxing and wrestling will be permitted. Gyms can re-open where there is regular and effective cleaning.