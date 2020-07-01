Covid-19’s impact on local motor trade results in 201 car sales falling by over 30%

The impact of Covid-19 on the new car market locally has been laid bare by figures for the first six months of the year.

The latest data from SIMI shows there were 1,312 new 201-registered cars sold in Co Louth in the first six months of the year. This is down 30.8% from the first half of last year when there were 1,897 191 cars sold in the county.

This is the lowest sales figures for the first six months of the year in Louth since 2013 when there were just 1,103 cars sold in the first half of the year.

The one silver lining for the local motor trade was that sales for June were up on the same month of 2019 with 23 new cars sold last month compared to 21 in June 2019.

The biggest selling manufacturer in Louth was Toyota which sold 184 cars in the first half of the year. This was up two on the first half of last year.

It was the only manufacturer in the top 10 to have increased sales in the first six months of this year compared to the same period of 2019. The remainder of the top 10 was made up by Nissan (170), Volkswagen (135), Hyundai (115), Renault (103), Skoda (95), Ford (87), Kia (77), Peugeot (75) and Dacia (48).

The biggest selling model of car in the first half of the year in Louth was the Toyota Corolla with 69 units sold. The rest of the top 10 included the Nissan Qashqai (60), Hyundai Tucson (51), Nissan Juke (48), Toyota C-HR (43), Volkswagen Tiguan (43), Ford Focus (41), Dacia Duster (36), Toyota Yaris (36) and Renault Clio (31).

A total of 551 cars sold in the county in the first half of the year were petrol while 527 were diesel. There were 169 petrol electric sales, 38 electric sales, 22 petrol/plug-in electric hybrid sales and five diesel/electric sales.

Grey was the most popular colour with 431 units sold. This was followed by white/ivory (250), black (201), red/maroon (194) and blue (179).