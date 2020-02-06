Cox’s Demesne and Muirhevnamor to benefit from new CCTV systems

Two local housing estates are set to benefit from new CCTV systems in the coming weeks.

Both Cox’s Demesne and Muirhevnamor are two of the areas where CCTV is set to be installed following the completion of a tender process today.

News of the new CCTV systems in areas across the county has been welcomed by Fianna Fáil Genereal Election candidate Declan Breathnach.

He said: “Over recent months my office has put pressure on the Department in relation to the need for CCTV in our community and the provision of new CCTV monitoring at locations in Louth.

“Areas covered in Drogheda will be Yellowbatter, Moneymore and Rathmullen and in Dundalk Cox’s Demesne and Muirhevnamor.”