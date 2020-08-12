Creative Spark launch open call for artist in residence programme 2021

Creative Spark have launched an open call out for their artist in residence programme 2021.

The facility at Clontygora Court have two artists with them at the minute. Jane Campbell is their artist in residence and Mei Lynn Cheung is their printmaker in residence.

Now Creative Spark is delighted to offer visual artists a residency programme for 2021.

Creative Spark is a not-for-profit company established to promote creative and cultural industries, including new and emerging businesses and freelance practitioners.

Creative Spark provides a dedicated creative training and workspace facility. The Creative Spark Residency Programme will provide opportunities for visual artists and art professionals to research and develop their practices. It will support both emerging and established visual artists working in any medium, but will give preference to those artists developing a body of work in a printmaking discipline.

Application is by open call and is open to local, Irish and international applicants. Each residency will be supported by provision of studio space in Creative Spark, along with access to all the facilities and basic technical support.

The duration is 2-3 months per residency.

The recipient artist will be required to give demonstrations and provide talks on their practice during their residency and donate one piece to Creative Spark archives. The residency should include a community participation element and may conclude with an exhibition of the recipients work locally.

To apply please click here for more details.