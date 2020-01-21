Creativity aplenty at this year’s Trashion Fashion

The newly revamped Fairways Hotel in Dundalk was the venue for this year’s ‘Trashion Fashion’ last Thursday, an event where many second level students from Louth showcase their remarkable works of recycled couture. All of the outfits on display were made of items which are discarded during the course of daily life.

A celebration of creativity and sustainability, the event continues to attract large numbers with 140 students taking part and 40 incredible outfits. The golden rule of the competition is that they are made from 100% recycled materials which have lived out their intended purpose.

The fashion competition is open to all secondary school students in Louth. The challenge posed to students is to create a couture outfit of any shape and size made by the least couture of materials – junk! The students get their hands on industrial, commercial and domestic waste products and transform them into fashion masterpieces.

Christmas tree decorations, used coffee cups, sweet wrappers and fake paper money were just some of the unusual materials used to create these fantastic designs. The students demonstrated a high level of social awareness, with the themes of the outfits highlighting a wide range of topical societal issues such as homelessness, mental health, gender inequality and the damaging effects of ocean pollution.

The event, which is organised by Louth County Council and Louth Tidy Towns Together, continues to go from strength to strength, as it endeavours to combine the joint aims of creativity and sustainability. Although it’s also an outlet of entertainment, Trashion Fashion creates amazing opportunities for student development and heightens environmental awareness amongst local students.

The event was masterfully presented by the Mona Daly, who expertly and skillfully guided each of the forty models through their performance. The unenviable task of judging the competition fell to Deirdre Sweeney, Principal of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Ardee, Caitriona McGee, a veteran of the fashion industry, Maire Mulligan, retired local teacher and Willie Martin, the proprietor of V & W Recycling.

Coláiste Rís and St Vincent’s Secondary School were both delighted to have five winners on the night. Amy Gallagher drew a huge cheer from the crowd when modelling her winning entry “Keep Me Posted”. Anna Hughes was proud to model her winning entry “Spill the Tea” for St. Vincent’s, with Zara O’Shea picking up a prize for the school with “Metallica”. They were joined by Kayleigh Ellis with “Starburst” and Sarah McDonnell who modelled “Espresso Yourself”.

Coláiste Rís were also once again in the prizes with Esme McDonagh modeling “Roaring 2020”, who was joined by Leah Moran with “The Length It Takes”. Neil McCarron thrilled the crowd with his performance of “It’s A Gamble”, while Aoife Purcell was thrilled to win with “Chained Down”. Another impressive winner as “All Zipped Up” which was expertly modelled by Carragh Duffy who glided gracefully down the stage.

Emma Smith from St Brigid’s School wowed her huge group of supporters with her stunning performance of “Galloping Girl”. Evelyn Donnelly from Bush Post Primary was thrilled to win with her hugely topical “Street Sleeper” outfit.

Mary Murtagh, Chair of Louth Tidy Towns Together stated that her group “are delighted to be part of this event which we feel is going from strength to strength every year. We acknowledge that it encourages young people to think of waste prevention at a time when this has become such a huge issue both within Ireland and globally.

“We also relish the opportunity to strengthening the linkages between local schools and their local Tidy Towns groups. There is no doubt that our young people in Ireland are leading the charge to tackle the affects of climate change. I would also like to acknowledge the fact that the students and teachers worked tirelessly from the beginning of the school year and their effort are the primary reason why Trashion Fashion is such an enjoyable and successful event.”

Cllr Liam Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council expressed his delight at being part of Trashion Fashion once again in 2020 and acknowledged the role the teachers play in making the event a success. He also commended the students on generating awareness of a number of current social issues in Irish society. Finally, he wished all the students well in their quest for success in the forthcoming Junk Kouture national competition and expressed the wish that the students from Louth can build on their successes in recent years.

Pictured above: Some of the entrants from Blackrock to the Trashion Fashions event in the Fairways Hotel last Thursday, with Eileen Carter from Blackrock Tidy Towns.