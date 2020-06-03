Criticism of lack of social distancing at local tourist spots over long weekend

There has been further criticism of the lack of social distancing observed by local people at popular tourist destinations over the recent Bank Holiday weekend.

The picture above shows a crowded pier at Gyles Quay as people embarked on the area to enjoy the good weather over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Taken at around 7.30pm on Monday, one local woman hit out at the number from outside the area who descended on the area.

She said: “Just as Louth is starting to get no new cases or very low numbers daily we have selfish people risking everyone’s hard work.

“People are not supposed to travel more than 5km or to holiday homes yet the Gyles Quay caravan park has plenty of ‘new residents’ and the amount of young people on the pier alone over the weekend is more than are resident within 5km.”

At the weekend Gardaí dispersed a group of between 50 and 60 teenagers at the pier in Clogherhead after they were found not to be complying with social distancing rules.