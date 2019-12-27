Cross Cause event in Blackrock rescheduled for today

The annual Cross Cause fundraiser in Blackrock has been rescheduled for this morning at 11am.

The event was due to take place yesterday on St Stephen’s Day but was called off due to the bad weather conditions.

This year’s event, organised by local man Conor Hughes, will have a penguin theme.

Volunteers will be taking donations for the Cross Cause charity, which has projects in Ghana and Romania, from 11am on the day. There will be light refreshments, musical entertainment and always a bit of banter so be sure to pop by if you can.