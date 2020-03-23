Crowds flock to McDonald’s ahead of closure

A large crowd has flocked to McDonald’s in Dundalk ahead of its closure this evening.

The fast food chain announced last night that it would be closing all of its restaurants in Ireland until further notice from 7pm today to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A huge rush on McDonald’s has been reported nationwide this evening with Dundalk no different. Our picture above, taken at 5.30pm, shows a huge queue looking to get into the drive-thru off Stapleton Place.

The queue stretches in two directions from back past the Windsor Bar on Dublin Street and into the car park of Tesco Extra. Indeed, it is causing delays for other motorists in the area so please avoid if at all possible.

Update: The restaurant was forced to close early due to the crowds which had gathered.