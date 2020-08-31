Crowe soars to victory at Dundalk Golf Club

A purple patch midway through his round provided the platform for Noel Crowe (19) to claim the Members Prize during the annual Past Captains’ and Members Prize at Dundalk Golf Club which attracted an entry of 236 players.

He got off to a good start with six two point bogies equally divided either side of a four point par at the index one fourth.

That left him on 16pts after seven holes and six holes later, as he walked to the 14th tee, he was on 34pts after shooting a breath-taking six successive three-point pars from the eighth to the 13th.

That 18pt haul meant he could even afford a blank at the par four 15th as he picked up two points at the 14th, 16th and 18th and three points for another par at the 17th to finish on 43pts.

It was enough to take the Overall Prize with Andrew Brodigan (12), who shot 42pts, having to settle for second place while Cormac Malone (18) claimed third on countback thanks to a fine back nine of 23pts.

Walker Cup star Caolan Rafferty (+5) warmed up for the forthcoming Dundalk Scratch Cup by shooting 39pts to take the gross prize while Fionn Cunningham (18) with 37pts was the Juvenile Prize winner. Anthony O’Donoghue (12), Conall Mullins (13) and Gerry Campbell (25) were the category winners.

Brendan Keane (12) with a score of 40pts won the Past Captains’ prize with Peter Rogers (3) claiming second after a round of 37pts.

Storm Francis put paid to the Ladies competition scheduled for Tuesday and it will now be rearranged. The Saturday competition was an 18 Hole Singles Stroke and saw Ellen McEneaney (11) post an excellent nett score of 72 to win by three from the in-form Bernie McCabe (17).

Zak Alderdice (4) won Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford competition with an excellent score of 39pts to win by one from Anthony McCrave (21) with Peter Rogers (3) having to settle for third place after losing out to O’Donoghue on countback. Jack Arthur (7), Gearóid Ó Conluain (16) and Paul Morgan (22) took the category prizes while Aaron Grant (-1) recorded the best gross score of the day of 38pts. Lee Egan (16), who has been in hot form of late, claimed the Juvenile prize with 38pts.

Congratulations to the Boys’ U15 team who beat Headfort 3-2 on Sunday evening to advance to the next round of the competition.

Best wishes to the club’s Jimmy Bruen Shield and Barton Cup teams who are back in action this weekend. The Jimmy Bruen team face The Island on Friday while the Barton Cup team meet Balcarrick on Saturday.

Congratulations to David Smyth who finished second in Co Louth Golf Club’s Intermediate Scratch Cup at Baltray. He shot 82 to finish five shots behind Limerick’s Barry Madden and just edged out Patrick Smyth of Killiney on countback for the runners-up spot.

History was made last Thursday when Brendan Lawlor became the first disability golfer to play in a European Tour event. Brendan was a member of the club’s senior panel and was supported by the Club’s Junior Golf programme prior to turning professional last year. He is currently ranked third on the world rankings for disabled golfers.

Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 – Past Captains and Members Prize – Overall: Noel Crowe (19) 43pts, Andrew Brodigan (12) 42pts, Cormac Malone (18) 41 /23pts. Gross: Caolan Rafferty (+5) 39pts. Past Captains Prize: Brendan Keane (12) 40pts, Peter Rogers (3) 37pts. Cat 1 (<13): Anthony O’Donoghue (12) 41/20pts, Dillon Greene (5) 41pts. Cat 2 (13-17): Conall Mullins (13) 40pts, Fergal Mckenna (16) 39/23pts. Cat 3 (18+): Gerry Campbell (25) 41pts, Mark Coan (25) 40pts. Juvenile: Fionn Cunningham (18) 37pts. CSS: Saturday 37pts, Sunday 37pts.

Saturday, August 22 – Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stroke – Overall: Ellen McEneaney (11) 72, Bernie McCabe (17) 75. CSS: 73.

Wednesday, August 26 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Zak Alderdice (4) 39pts, Anthony McCrave (21) 38/19/14pts, Peter Rogers (3) 38pts. Cat 1 (>12) Jack Arthur (7) 38/17pts. Cat 2 (13-18): Gearoid O Conluain (16) 36/19pts. Cat 3 (19+): Paul Morgan (22) 36/20pts. Gross Recognition: Aaron Grant (-1) 38pts. Juvenile: Lee Egan (16) 38pts. CSS: 36pts.