Crowne Plaza Dundalk shares the love for our frontline workers

Ireland stopped for a minute last night at 8pm to applaud the frontline workers who are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis at present.

People up and down the country dropped what they were doing to join in on a stirring round of applause with politicians in the Dáil leading the chorus of support for the likes of healthcare workers who are helping to keep our loved ones safe right now.

Here in Dundalk, the Crowne Plaza Hotel went a step further.

The 14 storey hotel lit up in the shape of a heart in support of those keeping the country going.

Their post on Facebook read: “To our HealthCare Workers, Thank You!❤

“To the Shop Assistants, Thank You!❤

“To our Frontline Staff, Thank You!❤

“To the Delivery Drivers and Post Service! Thank You!❤

“To our HSE, Thank You!❤

“To the farmers and food providers, Thank You!!!❤

“To the Emergency services, Council Workers, Service Workers, Gardai, Firefighters and Defense Forces, Thank You!❤

“and thank you Ireland, for staying indoors, keeping safe, keeping distant. We are all in this together.

“Its Our way of saying , “Stay strong, we love you all”