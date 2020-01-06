Cuchulainn’s U12s start the year in style at Leinster Cyclo Cross

On the first Sunday of the New Year the final round of the Leinster Cyclo Cross was held in Navan’s Blackwater Park. This course is infamous for “the drop”, which is a very steep descent down a muddy, rocky hill and tests the most skilful of riders.

In the under 12s race the Cuchulainn girls excelled taking the top three spots on the podium (pictured above). Grace O’Rourke won her first ever race, with Ffion Dolan in second and Holly McCaffrey in third. These results saw Ffionn Dolan win the league outright, with Holly in second.

In the under 12 boys Felim Teggatt just missed out on a podium finish with fourth place but it was enough to take the overall series win, a very impressive result in his first season. Shane Meegan was also rewarded for his consistent top 10 finishes by taking third place overall in the league.

In the under 14 boys Callum McCaffrey finished a fine sixth overall in the league with fellow Cuchulainn riders Eoin Holmes just behind in eighth.

The kids training has now moved to Jenkinstown where a new course designed by multiple Irish cyclo cross champion Roger Aiken has been opened by Eve and Bryan McCrystal.

A relatively mild and windless day greeted the riders for the club’s annual New Year’s Eve Time Trial. This was the fourth year the course was the 14.2km route across the link road to Ardee and back. Fastest on the day and the only person to go under the 19 minute mark was Orwell Wheelers’ Ronan Grimes with a time of 18:38.

Ronan is a member of Ireland’s Paralympic cycling squad and is due to compete in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this year, following a number of medals on the world circuit in 2019.

Ronan first competed in this New Year’s Eve event in 2018 where he finished second. In second place was last year’s winner Liam Dolan of Cuchulainn CC in a time of 19:04, which made for a reversal of last year’s podium. Third went to Blackrose Racing’s Ian Inglis, clocking a time of 19:39 for the event. Ian has been a regular competitor in this event and has finished both second and third, but has yet to top the podium.

The ladies event was a very tight affair. Fastest lady on the day was Katie Reilly in a time of 24:41, just 15 seconds quicker than Ardee’s Claire Ludlow, with Johanna Rogan another four seconds behind in third with a time of 25 minutes flat.

In total 30 riders took part in the event, which included three of the club’s underage riders, Llija Stevanic and sisters Rhiannon and Ffionn Dolan.