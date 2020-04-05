Cullen Auto Parts giving €20,000 to local charities to mark 20 years in business

Cullen Auto Parts on the Coes Road are celebrating 20 years in business this week.

To mark the occasion they have decided to give something back to the community by launching a €20,000 charity giveaway.

“We are lucky enough to still be operating as an essential service provider for our haulage customers who ensure that goods such as food and medicine stay on the shelves during this current COVID-19 crisis,” said Barry Cullen of Cullen Auto Parts

“We thought what a better way to celebrate 20 years in business than being able to bring a little light into people’s lives during these difficult times, by giving something back to our local community.”

During the month of April, Cullen Auto Parts are having a series of draws consisting of 10 X €1,000 and 2 X €5,000 to help support our local charities.

For your chance to win one of 10 €100 Shop Local vouchers nominate your favourite charity and explain your reason why.

To enter nominate your chosen charity on a receipt from the shop our like their Facebook page, post your nominated charity and share the post while tagging three friends.

Barry Cullen established Cullen Auto Parts in 2000, initially working from his home with a fully stocked parts van. Since then he has grown the business to be one of the largest commercial motor factors in the North East, supplying quality parts for truck, trailer and bus.

The team of professional staff at Cullen Auto Parts collectively have a wealth of knowledge developed over 40 years in the motor industry and they take great pride in providing a totally customer-based service which guarantees customer satisfaction.

Barry said: “We are happy to give the best advice on the wide range of parts and products we sell, whether it be genuine or spurious parts you require we can guide you on the best value part for the job.

“Our large premises, located in Burex Business Park, Coes Road, Dundalk, is ideally located just a minute away from both the truck and car test centres. Our 12,000 sq. ft premises allows us to hold a vast range of products to suit VOLVO, SCANIA, DAF, MANN, IVECO, HINO, ISUZU and MERC Vehicles on site and this enables us to provide you with your required parts in a fraction of the time.

“We have ample parking available to suit trucks and buses and our experienced staff are happy to help you at our trade counter where you can browse all our parts before purchasing in our open plan showroom.

“We specialise in Truck & Trailer and Bus Parts, Workshop Consumables, Tools, Workwear and Health & Safety products and Accessories and we are the main supplier to many of the top manufacturing industries in Dundalk.

“We can efficiently identify the parts you require upon the provision of your vehicle registration or chassis number. We offer same day service for all our in-stock items locally and can provide next day service countrywide.

“We are committed to obtaining and supplying products of the highest quality and standard and you can be assured of a top-quality service from Cullen Auto Parts.”