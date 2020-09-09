Culture Night returning to An Táin Arts Centre on September 18th

Culture Night is returning to An Táin Arts Centre on Friday September 18th.

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts. Explore all that An Táin Arts Centre has to offer at this late evening event for all the family.

All events are free to attend but advance booking is required.

Booking is by phone only, to ensure that safety precautions are in line with up to date guidelines.

The full line-up for the night is as follows:

6.00pm – 9.00pm | Pottery workshops with Etaoin O’Reilly

An introductory ceramics workshop exploring wheel work and free form building techniques. Make ceramic flowers, have a go on the pottery wheel, and learn about the ceramic craft.

6.00pm – 10.00pm | Late night gallery opening | The Thriving Flower

Ceramic artist and facilitator Etaoin O’Reilly is An Táin Arts Centre’s visual artist in residence for 2020. Her current practice explores the fading industry and skills of bone china factory workers. This exhibition of new work originates with the flower makers of Stoke-on-Trent. Since the 1970s, these highly skilled craftspeople have created the most amazingly intricate bone china flowers. Sadly – with flowers having fallen out of fashion – as the flower makers are lost to history, so too are their skills.

7.00pm – 9.00pm | Backstage tours with Paul Hayes

An Táin Arts Centre’s Director/CEO Paul Hayes will be giving all access tours of the theatre, where audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of the building, and get a glimpse behind the scenes of a working arts space.

9.00pm – 10.00pm | Open studio with Etaoin O’Reilly

See An Táin Arts Centre’s artist in residence for 2020, Etaoin O’Reilly, work in her studio! Etaoin is a graduate of NCAD (2014), and of the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland’s Ceramics Skills and Design Course (2016). She is also a former artist in residence at NCAD (2016) and LSAD

(2018). Follow her progress on Instagram @etaoinreillyceramic

You can book by calling 042 9332332. Spaces limited.