Current good run of weather expected to end on Sunday when rain returns

The current good run of weather is set to come to an end tomorrow when rain returns.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast this morning.

While today is set to be another stunning day, Sunday will be more cloudy with some light rain expected.

Louth Weather said: “The high pressure over Scandinavia, which give us our recent dry sunny weather (and annoying easterly winds) is moving away, allowing more unsettled weather to take over.

“SATURDAY will be similar to yesterday. A patchy layer of mid to high level cloud will make it a hazy start in many areas. However the sun should eventually burn this away, so more sunshine later today. Remember hazy sunshine can burn too, so don’t forget the sunscreen. Light, variable, mostly easterly winds. Max 16°C. Dry with a mix of clear skies and cloud tonight.

“A change tomorrow SUNDAY. Cloudy. This cloud will thicken at times to produce some rain, though this will be mostly light. Light westerly winds. Cooler at 13°C.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.