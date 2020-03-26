Current good weather set to continue for the next week or so

We might be all self isolating but the good news is that at least we’ll be able to get out for a walk or a bit of exercise with the current good spell of weather set to continue for the next week or so.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s forecast read as follows: “SUMMARY – Settled. Very dry. Cooler than average. Variable amounts of cloud and sun. Winds less than average.

“BACKGROUND – High pressure is in complete control of our weather. So lots of settled weather on the way for the next week or so. With the High positioned out to our west, it will drag in cloudy weather off The Atlantic at times.

“THURSDAY – A mix of sunny spells and varying amounts of cloud today. Dry. Light to moderate northerly winds. Max 12°C. Dry tonight. Mostly cloudy. Minimum 7°C so no frost.

“FRIDAY – Some sunshine but quite a lot of cloud about too. Moderate northerly winds. Max 11°C.

“SATURDAY – A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Dry. Moderate occasionally fresh NE wind. Cooler at 9°C. Frost on Saturday night where skies clear.

“SUNDAY – Little change. Dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Moderate northerly winds. Cold at 8°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Pressure falls slowly but we retain dry and settled conditions for most of the week.

“Note – with vegetation dry at this time of year and little rain on the way, there will be an increasing risk of wildfires.”

