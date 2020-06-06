Currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is currently dealing with no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Figures from the HSE show that the local hospital is one of nine around the country with no cases of the disease at present.

There remains 123 people in hospital nationwide with confirmed cases of Covid-19, down from 182 patients a week ago.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of patients with the Coronavirus with 31 there as of last night. This was down from 50 a week ago.

The most recent figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team released this evening shows that a further 9 people have died from Covid-19 with 24 further confirmed cases nationwide.