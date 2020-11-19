Cusken Ltd launch new online shop

Cusken Ltd, local suppliers of business equipment and furniture, have launched a new online shop.

This follows the launch of a new updated website yesterday which now allows people to shop their wide range of products online.

Among the items available from Cusken include office furniture, printers, shredders, laminators, binders, cash registers, photocopiers, AV equipment and much more.

There is also a wide range of Covid-19 products including air purifiers, body temperature detectors and protection screens.

Cusken Ltd, based on the Castletown Road, was established in May 1987 by John McKenna and Paddy McCusker.

Check out their new site now at www.cusken.ie