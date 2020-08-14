Customer Perceptions CEO Emma Harte wins top Market Research award

Local business Customer Perceptions had cause for celebration yesterday after its chief executive officer was named Irish Market Research CEO of the Year.

Emma Harte from the Coes Road-based firm took home gold at this year’s Global CEO Excellence Awards.

She was presented with her award by Justice Minister Helen McEntee at the company’s offices in the Business Centre on the Coes Road yesterday.

Emma has led the company and team through numerous successes over her 15 years and particularly, in the most recent challenging times.

