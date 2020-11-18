Cyber Safety Talk to take place as part of Louth Science Festival tonight

A Cyber Safety Talk will take place via Zoom tonight as part of the Louth Science Festival.

The talk, titled ‘Online Safety and Digital Wellbeing’ will be delivered by CyberSafeIreland, who aim to empower parents and children with digital skills and knowledge that will enable them to be safer and smarter online.

The workshop will talk about the risks of social media, messaging apps and gaming and make parents aware of what children are doing online and offer support.

The session will include a section on parental controls and settings on the most popular devices.

The talk takes place place via Zoom at 7pm. Booking is essential as places are limited for further information contact Dundalk Library at 042 9353190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie