Daire Stanley and Katie Anne Bolger to host free online concert next Friday

Local artists Daire Stanley and Katie Anne Bolger will be hosting a free online concert on Facebook Live next Friday November 27th at 8pm.

The free event will be broadcast on the An Táin Arts Centre Facebook page.

Daire and Katie Anne are Dundalk-based musicians who met during their time studying music at Dundalk IT.

Since graduating they have worked on a variety of individual and collaborative musical projects, including teaching at the Blackrock Academy of Music.

They now invite you into their home for a night by fireside, where they will perform an eclectic selection of covers and original music in their first ever live stream gig.