Darkness Into Light postponed until the autumn

The annual Darkness Into Light event in aid of Pieta House has been postponed in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The event had been due to take place in Dundalk and other locations around the country but will now not proceed until the autumn.

A statement from Pieta House said: “After much deliberation, Pieta have taken the very difficult decision to postpone Darkness Into Light 2020 until the autumn.

“The COVID-19 outbreak that we are currently seeing in Ireland poses an unprecedented challenge to our communities. The safety and wellbeing of our clients, volunteers, staff and of the general public is our highest priority.

“Over 80% of the funds we need to support those in crisis comes from you, the public, and we need you now more than ever.

“Donate now at pieta.ie/donate to ensure we can keep our services running during this very challenging time.”

The Patsy Kelly 5k, which had been due to take place in Dundalk on Saturday April 4th, has also been postponed until August.