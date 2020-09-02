Darkness Into Light to host sunrise movie screening on September 12th

Darkness Into Light Dundalk have teamed up with The Big Drive-Inn to host a sunrise movie screening in aid of Pieta House and SOSAD later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday September 12th at the Marshes Shopping Centre where a drive-in movie theatre will be erected.

The movie, which has yet to be revealed, will be shown at 5am with the cover charge of €10 going towards the two suicide prevention groups.

The Darkness Into Light Dundalk committee said: “While we can’t walk together we will continue to raise much needed funds and awareness in any way we can. With huge thanks to The Big Drive-Inn and Marshes Shopping Centre.”

The cover charge can be paid at the gate on the morning of the event.