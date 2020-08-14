Darkness Into Light will not be taking place this October

The proposed new date for this year’s Darkness Into Light event will not now proceed.

It was announced in April that the fundraiser in aid of Pieta House would take place on Saturday October 3rd rather than the original date of May 9th due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this event will not now take place as the country continues to battle the spread of the Coronavirus.

Confirming the event would not be taking place in October, the Darkness Into Light organisers said: “It was with a heavy heart the news filtered through in recent weeks that this year’s previously postponed event shall not be going ahead.

“In light of current Covid restrictions and the uncertainty ahead the decision had been made to put the health and safety of Pieta House supporters first in order to respect social distancing and help fight covid 19.

“But please know the fight to break the stigma, create awareness and bring services to those in need shall continue.

“Pieta House 24hr service is available via phone on 1800 247 247 or Text ‘Help’ to 51444.”

Last year over 2,400 people took part in the local event, which got underway at 4.15am from Dundalk IT. This helped raise €55,275. When that is added to the totals of €102,314.24 raised in 2018 and the €60,702 raised in the event’s first year in Dundalk in 2017, it means Darkness Into Light has raised well in excess of €200,000 in this area since getting up and running.

The idea behind Darkness Into Light is for people to come together in the early hours of the morning to walk 5km to remember those affected by suicide and to support those considering it. They then complete the event at sunrise, showing that no matter how hard things get there is always light at the end of the tunnel.