Darran Rafferty’s calendars back on sale for 2020

Local photographer Darran Rafferty has released a new range of calendars for 2020.

Darran first came up with the idea for a calendar based on his imagery from the Navvy Bank in late 2013 with his first calendar for 2014 proving a huge success.

Since then he has expanded his offering. The Dundalk calendar is now in its fifth year and features photos of St Patrick’s Church, Ice House Hill, Clarke Station and Soldier’s Point.

Darran said: “This has proved to be very popular over the last few years with copies shipped all over the world to Dundalk ex pats and this year’s features ’12 Dundalk Sayings’.”

Also available is the traditional Navvy Bank calendar, which is now in its seventh year. This year it features some pictures from local photograph Jean Gilson who is well know for taking wonderful snaps from all angles of the bank and 12 Navvy Bank facts from Charley McCarthy.

As well as proving an ideal gift for those at home or abroad, €5 from each sale goes to the local charity SOSAD Dundalk.

The calendars, priced €10, are available to purchase now from McEvoy’s, Londis on the Point Road, Roe River Books on park Street, Grant’s Newsagents, Coffee Time, Relish, Let’s Bingo, The Home Bakery, Centra Blackrock and Flanagan’s. Alternatively you can purchase online from www.darranrafferty.com