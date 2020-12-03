Darran’s Christmas calendars are back once again this year

Local photographer Darran Rafferty has released a new range of calendars for 2020.

Darran first came up with the idea for a calendar based on his imagery from the Navvy Bank in late 2013 with his first calendar for 2014 proving a huge success.

Since then he has expanded his offering. The Dundalk calendar is now in its sixth year and features photos of St Patrick’s Church, Ice House Hill, Cúchulainn’s Castle, Clarke Station and Roche Castle.

Darran’s Dundalk calendar has proved to be very popular over the last few years with copies shipped all over the world to Dundalk expats and this year features ’12 Dundalk Facts’.

The Navvy Bank calendar is now also in its eighth year and this year features some pictures from local photographer Jean Gilson who is well known for taking wonderful snaps from all angles of the bank. €5 from each sale of the Navvy Bank Calendar goes to SOSAD Dundalk.

This year Darran has also released a Blackrock calendar featuring some photographs taken by his father Pat Rafferty, who works in Blackrock and always has his camera ready. It also features 12 facts about Blackrock.

The calendars can be ordered online at www.darranrafferty.com and are available in the following local stores – McEvoys, Londis in the Quay, River Roe Bookshop, Grant’s Newsagents, Coffee Time, The Home Bakery, Super Valu, Centra Blackrock and Flanagan;s.

Darran has also taken out Dundalk Christmas cards this year.

There are five high quality Christmas cards in total with each featuring winter scenes from the town.

The five cards come with five red envelopes, all wrapped in a cellophane cover and the message on the inside of the card reads “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”. They are A4 in size folded to A5 and are perfect to send to friends and family at home and abroad.