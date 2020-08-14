Date set for Dundalk FC’s trip to Cobh in the FAI Cup
Dundalk FC’s FAI Cup second round tie against Cobh Ramblers has been confirmed for Sunday August 30th in St Colman’s Park.
The game, which kicks off at 5pm, will be broadcast live on the WATCHLOI streaming service.
Vinny Perth’s side booked their place in the second round on Tuesday courtesy of a 1-0 win over Waterford FC. Sean Hoare scored the only goal of the game with a 17th minute header.
Dundalk are back in league action tonight when they again welcome Waterford to Oriel Park for a 5.45pm kick-off.
The full schedule for the FAI Cup second round its as follows…
Friday, August 28
Athlone Town v Wexford, Athlone Town Stadium – 7.45pm
Galway United v Shelbourne, Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45pm
Saturday, August 29
Drogheda United v Derry City, United Park – 5pm
Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps, Carlisle Grounds – 7.45pm
Sunday, August 30
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk, St. Colman’s Park – 5pm
UCD AFC v Sligo Rovers, UCD Bowl – 7.45pm
Monday, August 31
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Tallaght Stadium – 5.45pm
Bohemians v Cabinteely, Dalymount Park – 7.45pm