Date set for Jim Malone Cup match between Dundalk FC and Drogheda Utd
The date has been set for this year’s Jim Malone Cup tie between Dundalk FC and Drogheda Utd.
The annual pre-season game between the two Co Louth rivals will take place in Oriel Park on Thursday January 30th. Kick-off time is 7.45pm.
Dundalk won last year’s match 5-1 with Georgie Kelly bagging a hat-trick and Michael Duffy a brace. They will be hoping to retain the trophy for a fifth season in-a-row later this month.
Before then Vinny Perth’s side will play two matches in Spain this week. They take on CFR Cluj on Wednesday and CSKA Moscow on Friday.
A further pre-season friendly against Longford Town has also been confirmed for Tuesday February 4th at 7.45pm.
Pictured above: Dundalk FC with the Malone Cup in 2018