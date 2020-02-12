David Keenan nominated for six Hotties 2020 by Hot Press readers

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan has been nominated for six awards at the Hotties 2020.

The coveted awards are hosted by Hot Press magazine with the shortlist drawn up by readers.

The first award Keenan is up for is for ‘Track of the Year (Irish)’ for Altar Wine.

He has also been nominated for ‘Best Live Act (Irish)’, ‘Best Male’, ‘Most Promising’, ‘Best Folk/Trad (Irish)’ and ‘Best Songwriter’

You can vote for Keenan in the awards here.