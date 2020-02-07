David Keenan releases video for new track ‘The Healing’

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan has released his new music video for ‘The Healing’.

The video was shot last month in a number of locations in and around Dundalk, including St Helena’s Park and Barrack Street.

The track is the latest single from Keenan’s debut album ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’ which was released last month.

Speaking about it on social media, Keenan said: “This video explores how all of who we believe ourselves to be can exist at the same time, running parallel together. Different versions of self can hold up mirrors of reflection, through which we may be inspired to recognise, realize, take action & heal.”

