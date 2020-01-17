David Keenan seeking volunteers to appear in new music video in Dundalk

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan is seeking out volunteers to feature in his new music video today.

The 27-year-old released his debut album ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’ last Friday before performing at a sold out show in The Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Monday.

Now Keenan, who was signing copies of the albums in Classified Records in Dundalk yesterday, is planning a music video for one of his tracks.

He has asked all those interested in appearing in the video to gather on Barrack Street from 12 noon today.

He said: “Friends, would you like to play a role in my new music video? We need people to gather on Barrack Street Dundalk tomorrow at 12 Midday.”