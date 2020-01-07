David Keenan to hold signing session in Dundalk for debut album release

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan will release his debut ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’ this Friday.

While he will mark the release with shows in The Empire in Belfast on Saturday and The Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Monday, the Knockbridge man will also be carrying out a number of in store performances and signings over the next few weeks.

This includes a gathering at Classified Records in Dundalk on Thursday week January 16th at 5pm.

Keenan will also be performing at Tower Records in Dublin this Friday at 5.30pm, in OMG Galway at 1pm on Tuesday January 14th and at 4.30pm in Steamboat Limerick on Wednesday January 15th.

You can pre-order the album now at www.davidkeenan.ie