David Keenan to release new live album next week

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan will release his new live album next week.

‘Alchemy & Prose’ goes on sale on Friday August 29th to coincide with Record Store Day the next day.

The album will feature a collection of previously unreleased recordings.

The songs are drawn from a series of live performances including live in studio, solo live acoustic and live full band performances from his show at The Olympia Theatre, Dublin in January.

Pre orders of the album can be made here.