David Keenan’s album the third biggest selling Irish album of 2020 so far

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan’s debut album ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’ is the third biggest selling Irish album released so far in 2020, according to the Official Irish Charts.

The 11-track album was released in January ahead of the Knockbridge man’s sold-out show at The Olympia Theatre.

He is behind Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather and Hudson Taylor’s Loving Everywhere I Go in the list.

David’s debut album has also shifted more copies on vinyl than any other Irish act in the first six months of 2020.

Meanwhile, Kodaline’s fourth studio album One Day At A Time is fourth with The Scratch’s ‘Couldn’t Give A Rats’ fifth.