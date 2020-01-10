David Keenan’s debut album met with wide acclaim

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan’s debut album ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’ is now available.

You can stream the album on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer or buy it from any good record store.

Described as “the first must-hear Irish album of 2020”, the release has been met with widespread international acclaim.

While he will mark the release with shows in The Empire in Belfast on Saturday and The Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Monday, the Knockbridge man will also be carrying out a number of in store performances and signings over the next week.

This includes a gathering at Classified Records in Dundalk on Thursday at 5pm.

Keenan will also be performing at Tower Records in Dublin this evening at 5.30pm, in OMG Galway at 1pm on Tuesday and at 4.30pm in Steamboat Limerick on Wednesday.

Further details can be found at www.davidkeenan.ie