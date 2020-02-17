De La Salle through to All-Ireland final of Walton’s Music for Schools Competition

De La Salle’s Faoi Gheasa and Spleodar group have reached the All-Ireland final of the Walton’s Music for Schools competition, which takes place next month.

The group dedicated their performance to all the superheroes and their parents who deal with autism on a daily basis.

This fits in nicely with the competition theme of where words fail, music speaks’.

Music teacher Pamela Campbell explained the composition. She said: “The opening section composed by Donnchadh Hughes represents the magical, creative mind of a non-verbal child with autism. From there, we created an arrangement of Phil Coulter’s ‘Scorn not his Simplicity’ followed by a reel composed by Donnchadh.

“The reel gives life to the playful personality of the child. Finally we chose ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia, as it demonstrates the fighter and inner strength of our superheroes. Have a listen and share the magic. Well done to all the students involved!”

Check out the performance below…