Dealgan House confirm deaths of 23 residents in nursing home since April 1st

The managing director of Dealgan House has confirmed the death of 23 residents at the nursing home since April 1st, “many of which were Covid related.”

In a statement issued last night Eoin Farrelly offered sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who had been impacted by the virus.

He said that while not forgetting those who have passed away, the emphasis now is on “extinguishing the outbreak” which he feels is under control with no new Covid-19 cases in the Toberona facility for more than 14 days.

Earlier in the Dáil, local Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú claimed he had information of 26 Covid-19 related deaths at the nursing home. He raised the matter with Minister for Health Simon Harris and called for an investigation.

Mr Farrelly’s statement in the wake of this said: “Dealgan House Nursing Home offers our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who have died due to Covid 19. Those 23 residents who tragically died since April 1st many of which were Covid Related, were people whom we got to know and love while caring for them, some over many years. All of us are heartbroken at their death and their family’s loss.

“While not forgetting those who have passed away, our emphasis now is on extinguishing the outbreak which we believe is under control with no new Covid 19 cases in our Nursing Home for more than 14 days. We will also be focused on providing great care to our residents and trying to normalise life for them to the extent that Public Health measures allow.”

The RCSI Hospital Group took over the operational management of the nursing home on April 20th after it had struggled to contain the outbreak. Mr Farrelly added that this support was greatly appreciated at the time.

“Dealgan House received substantial external support comprising both personnel and equipment, to bring the Covid 19 outbreak under control. The assistance we received was supportive and greatly appreciated and will wind down gradually as our own staff return to work,” he said.

Dealgan House has also clarified that the capacity of the nursing home is 84 with 84 residents in the home at the start of the outbreak, not 63 as reported.